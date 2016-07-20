Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches Posted on July 20, 2016

It’s hot outside. Like CRAZY HOT. Too hot for the pool or the sprinkler or even a walk to the mailbox. You know what it’s NOT too hot for? Ice cream sandwiches. Am I right?

These ice cream sandwiches are just as much fun to make as they are to eat. Totally customizable, it’s an activity the whole family (including the kids) can get in to.

Simply make a huge batch of waffles using that waffle iron you haven’t broken out in three or four years. Heck, forget the waffle iron and use frozen waffles if you’re tight on time. Sandwich your favorite ice cream between two waffles and add whatever toppings you love. Think lavender ice cream with roasted pistachios, chocolate chip cookie dough dipped in chocolate, or strawberry ice cream with granola.

Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches

Waffle batter (using a waffle mix, or homemade batter)

Store bought ice cream

Assorted toppings (nuts, cereal, candy, sprinkles, melted chocolate)

Heat waffle maker according to manufacturers’ instructions. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Spray waffle maker lightly with cooking spray. Scoop about 1 cup batter (using a waffle mix, or homemade batter) onto iron and close lid. Bake until done (many waffle makers have a light or beep to alert you). Repeat with remaining batter. Cool waffles to room temperature. Place waffles on cookie sheet; freeze 15 to 30 minutes or until waffles and cookie sheet are cold.

Meanwhile, let ice cream sit out at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to soften. Once waffles are cold, generously scoop ice cream on 1 waffle; top with second waffle to form sandwich. Return to freezer.

Once frozen, slice waffles along the segmented waffle lines to make 4 ice cream sandwiches. Roll outside of waffles in toppings (nuts, cereal, candy, sprinkles) or dip in melted chocolate. Freeze until ready to serve.

Our beagle, Molly Ann, is sure a fan!🙂

Photography by Amy Cherry.